Report: Buffalo Bills agree to three-year deal with TE Dawson Knox

Pro Bowl tight end Dawson Knox, who has spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, is not going anywhere in Free Agency. Knox and the Bills have agreed upon a three-year deal to keep him with the organization, Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.

Across seven seasons with Buffalo, Knox boasts 229 receptions for 2,694 yards and 27 touchdowns in 102 career games. He holds multiple Buffalo Bills franchise records, including most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a season (nine) and most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a career (27).

The Bills have agreed to terms with TE Dawson Knox on a new three-year deal, per sources. Knox stays in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/vhAvlvdT8N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2026

Knox caught three passes for 32 yards in Buffalo’s heartbreaking 33-30 OT loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round this season. Following the game, Knox took up for his long-time quarterback Josh Allen amid criticism for his performance.

“I mean the type of leader he is and the type of man he is… he’s always going to try and put it on his shoulders,” Knox said. “That’s what gives us so much respect and love for him. We try to let him know it’s not just on him. He carries the weight of this franchise and this whole city on his shoulders. That’s the type of pressure I can’t even fathom. Just trying to pick him up and let him know we put up 30 points on arguably the best defense in the NFL.

“He gave us every chance to win possible, so it’s never all on him, even though he’ll do that. In my mind, I’m like it’s on all of us. There’s plays we all want back and there’s plays we messed up on. That’s just the nature of his responsibility, but that’s unfair to him. It’s never just on him or one player, so we’ll be there and pick him up. He’ll be fine. He’s the best player in the world. As long as we have him on our team, we’ll have every chance to win the game.”

For the first time in Knox’s tenure in Buffalo, he will not be playing for head coach Sean McDermott. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was elevated to Buffalo’s head coach following McDermott’s firing after the Bills’ loss to Denver. Knox and fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid will return to aid Josh Allen, along with returning receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. Buffalo also made a splash by trading for veteran Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore.