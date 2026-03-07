The Buffalo Bills and center Connor McGovern have reached an agreement on a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal keeps him with the franchise through the 2029 season.

McGovern would have become a free agent had a deal not been signed. NFL free agency is set to begin on Wednesday, March 11 — but McGovern won’t have to worry about that.

This past season, McGovern played 1,037 snaps for the Bills. He allowed 14 total pressures on QB Josh Allen and was called for five penalties during the 2025 campaign.

He originally signed a 3-year, $22,350,000 contract with the Buffalo Bills before the 2023 season. At the time of his signing, the deal included an $8 million signing bonus with $11 million guaranteed. For comparison, his newest deal averages out to be around $13 million annually.

This came after a four-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him 90th overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Penn State.

At Penn State, he was named Third-team All-Big Ten during his senior season in 2018. McGovern was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school as a product of the 2016 recruiting class.

As for the Bills this season, Buffalo’s season ended in disappointment after losing in the AFC divisional round for the fourth time in the last five seasons. In 2024, the Bills made it all the way to the conference championship game but ultimately fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In response, Buffalo is looking to load its roster — particularly the offense — in an attempt to help ease the load placed on Allen. They’ve already traded for wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Next month’s 2026 NFL Draft could also serve as an opportunity to bring another wide receiver into the mix. Though Allen can rest assured, he has his center locked down for the foreseeable future.



