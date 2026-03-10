Report: Carolina Panthers to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd
The Carolina Panthers have reached an agreement to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Lloyd’s deal with Carolina is three years for $45 million.
Lloyd, 27, was arguably the top linebacker on the free agency market coming off a career year with the Jaguars in 2025. Lloyd, the 2022 first-round selection, compiled 81 tackles (35 solo), five interceptions, seven PBUs and 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded him third out of 88 linebackers. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.
In four seasons, Lloyd has 436 tackles (230 solo), nine interceptions, 26 PBUs and 3.5 sacks. Lloyd had his best season at the right time and will cash in with the Panthers, while leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Jaguars’ defense.
Panthers make a splash, land Devin Lloyd
The Panthers, fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2017, are pushing their chips in. Earlier on Monday, they agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal.
In 17 games last season, the fifth-year pass rusher had 53 tackles (29 solo), seven tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Phillips has 28 sacks in five years in the NFL.
It’s a sizeable investment to the defensive side of the ball, though a needed one after the Panthers ranked 23rd in defensive EPA this past season. Head coach Dave Canales retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who suddenly has Lloyd and Phillips to pair alongside defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn as playmakers on his side of the ball.