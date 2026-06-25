Report: Charlotte Hornets aggressively shopping LaMelo Ball ahead of free agency

Just minutes after the 2026 NBA Draft concluded Wednesday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped a bombshell report.

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly engaging in LaMelo Ball trade talks, with multiple teams strongly pursuing the guard. Per NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors have emerged as two teams in the hunt.

Across six seasons with the Hornets, Ball has been named an All-Star once (2022) and was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021. He boasts career averages of 20.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

Reporting live for the NBA Draft Show — the Charlotte Hornets are engaged in LaMelo Ball trade talks as multiple teams strongly pursue the star guard: pic.twitter.com/orCcvbU6x7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

“We started the night talking about Boston’s Jaylen Brown. Another star’s name who is picking up steam in the NBA trade market here during Draft week as we get closer to free agency is Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball,” Charania said. “Multiple teams are strongly pursuing LaMelo Ball right now. The Hornets are engaged, I’m told. Ball had a strong finish to the season, which mirrored the Hornets’ rise over the last calendar year.

“Both sides have been in a good place. Ball does want to be in Charlotte, I’m told. But, this is an organization fielding some aggressive offers. If the price is met, he could very well be on the move. This is a developing story, potentially over the next 24-48 hours.”