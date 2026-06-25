Report: Charlotte Hornets, Coby White agree to three-year, $74 million deal

The Charlotte Hornets and point guard Coby White have agreed to a three-year, $74 million deal to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon.

White made his way to Charlotte from Chicago via trade in February. In 21 games played for the Hornets last season, the North Carolina alum averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. He is set to take over as the franchise’s staring point guard for the 2026-27 season, as it traded All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday morning.

Coby White has played in 472 career NBA games and boasts career averages of 15.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020, but hasn’t collected any accolades since.

Free agent guard Coby White intends to sign a three-year, $74 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. White was a major priority for the Hornets and now steps into a new starting role in the backcourt. pic.twitter.com/vomi9igMu5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

LaMelo Ball trade sent shockwaves around the NBA world

Trade rumors regarding LaMelo Ball first began to swirl Wednesday night, as soon as the Second Round of the NBA Draft concluded.

“We started the night talking about Boston’s Jaylen Brown. Another star’s name who is picking up steam in the NBA trade market here during Draft week as we get closer to free agency is Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said. “Multiple teams are strongly pursuing LaMelo Ball right now. The Hornets are engaged, I’m told. Ball had a strong finish to the season, which mirrored the Hornets’ rise over the last calendar year.

“Both sides have been in a good place. Ball does want to be in Charlotte, I’m told. But, this is an organization fielding some aggressive offers. If the price is met, he could very well be on the move. This is a developing story, potentially over the next 24-48 hours.”

Ball had been with the franchise since he was selected with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Hornets finally seemed to be on the up-and-up with Ball leading the way heading into the 2026-27 season, but this no longer is the case.

Charlotte is now positioning Rookie of the Year runner-up Kon Knueppel to assume the ‘face of the franchise’ role, alongside White, newly acquired 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, Brandon Miller, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and 2026 No. 14 overall pick Hannes Steinbach.

The Hornets are seeking their first playoff series victory since the 2001-02 season, when they lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New Jersey Nets.