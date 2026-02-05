The Charlotte Hornets are trading Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Malaki Branham, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. With the deal, the Hornets opened up a $7 million trade exception.

The Orlando Magic traded Jones to the Hornets on Wednesday, along with two second-round picks, in exchange for cash considerations. Jones had signed with the Magic in July 2025, but had struggled in Orlando this season.

Jones made 48 appearances for the Magic, averaging 3.0 points, 2.4 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. Jones shot 34.2% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.

It was a significant step backward for Jones, who averaged double-digit scoring the previous three seasons. On the other side of the trade, Branham had been involved in the eight-player deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

Branham signed with the Wizards ahead of this season. He played 28 games for Washington. The former Ohio State standout averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 47.3% shooting for the Wizards.

Milwaukee Bucks opt not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Jones and Branham could become role players for their new teams, they were far from the most shocking news on Thursday. After weeks of rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks opted not to trade star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA First Team selection and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of the most sought-after players in NBA trade circles this past week. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs the past three seasons.

If the playoffs began today, the Bucks wouldn’t be included. With a 20-29 record, Milwaukee is 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks’ struggles are no fault of Antetokounmpo. The Greece native is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, while shooting 64.5% from the field.

Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the next four to six weeks while he recovers from a calf injury. Antetokounmpo previously said he didn’t want to leave Milwaukee, but if he were to stay with the Bucks, they needed to win.

“What I want deep down in my heart is I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career and win,” Antetokounmpo said, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jim Owczarski. “… “They let me be myself in this city. And I ask for one thing. One. Thing. Only. To make, bring joy back. To. This. City. Because this city deserves it.”