Report: Chicago Bears re-sign CB Jaylon Jones to one-year deal

The Chicago are re-signing cornerback Jaylon Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bears claimed Jones off waivers in August 2025.

He made 15 appearances and one start for the Bears last season. He recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble. The Bears originally signed Jones in 2022 after he went undrafted.

He spent three seasons with the team, amassing 41 appearances and five starts. After the 2024 campaign, Jones was a free agent and signed with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he didn’t make the Cardinals’ final roster cuts and landed back in Chicago.

While the Bears posted an 11-6 regular-season record last season, the team’s pass defense left much to be desired. Chicago gave up 227.2 passing yards per game, ranking No. 22 in the NFL.

Jones’ signing is only the Bears’ latest move to solidify its pass defense ahead of next season. The team also signed both defensive back Coby Bryant and linebacker Devin Bush to three-year deals this week.

“There’s a common theme with the guys that we brought in,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said. “We wanted to get faster and more explosive, and I know we did that. We want guys that are passionate about football, that play our style and our brand of football, and I know we did that. And then especially the leadership, [we wanted] to continue to enhance our roster so that we can continue to push forward [and] be a championship-caliber team. I know we got better through this phase.

“That’s something I noticed—we all noticed—especially in the postseason and really the last part of the fall. … In order to play the style we want to play, we need to be able to close on the football a lot faster than we have been doing. So that was the emphasis going into this, and watching those guys’ tape, we answered that.”

Next season will be head coach Ben Johnson‘s second at the helm of the organization. He took the reins in Chicago after spending three seasons as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Johnson was a finalist for the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. His team is buying into his vision for the organization.

“I’m happy to have him as my coach, and what he’s been able to do for me, it’s been unparalleled,” Bears QB Caleb Williams said. “I’m excited about that. I’m excited that we’re going to be together. I’m excited about our future. I’m excited about getting back here with him and growing more than I did this year.”