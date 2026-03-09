The Chicago Bears are re-signing veteran QB Case Keenum to a 2-year deal worth $5.5 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal has a max value of $8 million.

Keenam has been in the league since 2012. He’s had stints with the Houston Texans, St. Louis/LA Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills before arriving in Chicago last offseason.

Now, he’s back and set to back up Caleb Williams for the next couple of years. The Bears finished 11-6 overall this season before falling in the divisional round.