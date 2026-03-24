Report: Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong finalizing long-term contract extension

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are “finalizing” a contract extension to keep him with the franchise long-term. Crow-Armstrong is fresh off a breakout season, helping the Cubs get back into the playoffs. Chicago is betting on his development continuing by handing out a deal well before hitting free agency.

“BREAKING: Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan said via X. “Crow-Armstrong, coming off a 30-30 season and a Gold Glove, will get a big payday as the Cubs lock up a franchise-caliber talent.”

Crow-Armstrong was offered a contract at some point last season, turning down the opportunity and betting on himself. The move certainly worked, putting up fantastic numbers during the 2026 season. In 157 games played, Crow-Armstrong put up career numbers across the board. His batting average sat at .247 with 31 home runs and 95 RBIs. As Passan mentioned, there is plenty of speed on the basepaths, swiping 35 bags.

Going a step further, the OPS for Crow-Armstrong finished at .768. An OPS+ of 118 meant he was 18 points higher than the league average when adjusting to ballparks across baseball.

This only tells half the story. Crow-Armstrong is among the elite defenders across the sport, mainly roaming centerfield at Wrigley Field. He won the Gold Glove in 2025, one that folks in Chicago hope is the first of many.

“In totality, he had a great year,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said once the season ended. “Going 30/30 and driving in almost 100 runs… He was so good early on, and then he struggled. And this is his first full season, and that’s something I talked to Pete a lot about over the course of the year. This is the first time he has gone through an entire season…

“I think he’s the best defensive player in baseball. Not only did he have a huge role on our team offensively, but when you think about run prevention, he’s right there at the top of it.”

The reported contract extension comes just days before Opening Day. Thursday will be the Chicago opener, welcoming the Washington Nationals to the Windy City. Crow-Armstrong will undoubtedly be in the lineup and hitting high in the order. Maybe a nice emotional boost is coming after agreeing to what should be a solid payday.