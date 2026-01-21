Report: Chicago White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. to New York Mets

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox are trading Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets. Outfield help has been a major offseason priority for the Mets, looking for at least one player to pair with Juan Soto. Robert appears to be the guy, likely slotting into center field this season.

“BREAKING: The New York Mets in agreement on a trade to acquire center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN,” Passan said via X. “White Sox will receive two young players from the Mets.”

A few moments later, Passan went back to social media to reveal the exact young players heading to the South Side. Infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley are now a part of the White Sox organization.