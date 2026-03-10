The Kansas City Chiefs are adding veteran safety Alohi Gilman to the roster. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are signing Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.

Alohi Gilman was with the Baltimore Ravens for 12 games last year. He started the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers but was traded to the Ravens in early October. In the 12 games with the Ravens, Gilman recorded 68 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Chargers selected Gilman in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After seeing limited action in the first three seasons, the former Notre Dame safety became a starter in 2023 and tallied 73 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

In March 2024, Gilman signed a two-year, $10.12 million contract extension with the Chargers. He finished the 2024 season with 50 tackles, one sack, for passes defended, and one interception.

Alohi Gilman is a much-needed move by the Chiefs

After the Ravens traded for Gilman last year, then-head coach John Harbaugh explained what they liked about him. “Alohi [Gilman], he’s going to give us a lot,” Harbaugh said, per Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated.

“He’s a veteran safety. He was in a very similar system. He’s a proven player. He had a really good practice today. I think he’s a good fit for us right now in what we’re looking for. So, it’s a piece that we’ve kind of been looking for as we’ve went here, really, throughout the season so far. So, for that to happen is a good thing for our defense.”

The addition of Gilman is needed for the Chiefs, as they have lost a few key defensive backs this offseason. The team recently traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs also lost Jaylen Watson to the Rams, and Bryan Cook is joining the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City is looking to bounce back from a 6-11 season. From 2018 to 2024, the Chiefs played in five Super Bowls and won three championships.