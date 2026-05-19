Report: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violates probation, has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail

The negative hits just keep on coming for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

KSHB 41’s Matt Foster reported on Tuesday that Rice has violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana. This will force the Super Bowl Champion to spend 30 days in jail, meaning he will not be present for Chiefs OTA’s and mandatory mini-camp.

Across three seasons with the Chiefs, the SMU alum has hauled in 156 receptions for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns.

#Breaking: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana.



Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail, meaning he will miss #Chiefs OTAs & Mandatory Mini-Camp. @KSHB41 is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OCJ9wfC9ac — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 19, 2026

Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. The crash happened on March 30, 2024, when Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, was racing Theodore Knox, who was driving a Corvette. Rice reportedly told police he lost control of his vehicle, which caused a crash involving six cars.

Rice pleaded guilty to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL‘s Personal Conduct Policy to open the 2025 season, and returned for Kansas City’s Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rashee Rice was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in February

His ex-girlfriend then filed a lawsuit against him in February, in which she accused him of repeated abuse during their 19-month relationship. In the lawsuit, Dacoda Jones alleged that Rice repeatedly choked, strangled, scratched, hit and headbutted her between Dec. 2023-July 2025.

Jones, who has two children with Rice and was reportedly pregnant during this experience, claimed that Rice also subjected her to “other violent and abusive behaviors” including throwing things at her as well as “punching walls and breaking furniture,” per TMZ. Jones went on to claim Rice’s abuse caused “bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder,” in her lawsuit, according to TMZ.

The NFL, however, determined that Rice “[did] not engage in conduct that violates the (NFL’s) personal conduct policy” and closed its investigation. “There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Schefter.

While Chiefs fans were hoping that this would put an end to Rice’s legal troubles and off the field distractions, that was not the case. Rice has now been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, and will miss a pivotal time period with his team heading into his fourth season in the NFL.

On3’s Alex Byington and Brian Jones contributed to this article.