Former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The signing comes just hours after he was non-tendered by Washington, the team that drafted him in 2023. Rodriguez Jr. reunites with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who was his offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2021.

Across three NFL seasons, Rodriguez Jr. has compiled 920 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 198 carries. He saw his role with the Commanders expand immensely last season, as he recorded career-highs in carries (112), rushing yards (500), and rushing touchdowns (six).

Under Coen at Kentucky, Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns. That season, the Wildcats went 9-3 in the regular season and knocked off Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. He is the program’s third-leading rusher (3,643 yards).

The first season of the Liam Coen era in Jacksonville exceeded all expectations. The Jaguars finished with a 13-4 record and made the Playoffs for just the third time in the past nine seasons. Although Jacksonville fell to the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC Wild Card Game, the future for the organization is extremely bright. Rodriguez Jr. is set to split carries with Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last season.

It will, however, be a difficult task for Rodriguez Jr. and Tuten to make up for the loss of Travis Etienne. Etienne, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency, emerged as one of the best running backs in the league last season. Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns, along with hauling in 36 receptions for 292 yards and six more scores.

“Chris Rodriguez needs to touch the ball as many times as possible,” Liam Coen said prior to the 2021 Kentucky season. “It’s my job, and our job as an offensive staff, to find different ways for him (C-Rod) to touch the football as opposed to turning around and gibing him the ball.

“That’s something that’s new, being able to free-release from the backfield and catch the football. It would be hard for me to say right now how many touches a game each guy would like to get, but I do know we want to try to get Chris over 25 touches a game for sure.”

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Jacksonville envisions a legitimate role for Rodriguez Jr. on the Jaguars offense.