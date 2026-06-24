Report: Christian Pulisic considering MLS offer after World Cup

Christian Pulisic has long been the star of the United States Men’s National Team. His club status has wavered throughout his career, though. Currently, Pulisic calls AC Milan home. But according to a report, a return stateside could be on the cards.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, New York City FC is interested in bringing in Pulisic after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Wednesday’s report says Pulisic is “tempted” by the offer being presented by the MLS club. NYCFC is apparently ready to offer Pulisic a five-year contract worth $50 million. This is double the amount AC Milan is reportedly offering the USMNT winger over the same length.

Right now, no agreement has been made between the two. So, a move from Italy might be on the cards.

Pulisic is entering the final season of his contract with AC Milan, which might be why discussion of a transfer is popping up. Per Yahoo Sports, there is an option for the club to extend the deal by 12 months. At the latest, Pulisic might be available to sign in the summer of 2028.

Right now, the biggest question surrounding Pulisic is his health. He has not played since the first half of the USMNT’s opening game vs. Paraguay. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed Pulisic was not available for the Australia game shortly before kickoff. And since qualification for the knockout rounds has already been secured, Pulisic might continue to improve his health instead of playing vs. Türkiye.

Answers about his future can come after the World Cup. Right now, you have to imagine Pulisic is just looking to get back on the field to represent his country.

More on Christian Pulisic, form with AC Milan

Pulisic saw the fewest amount of starts of his career at AC Milan, only getting 18 out of 30 appearances. His total minutes were by far the lowest since moving from Chelsea. Not what anybody stateside wanted from him entering the World Cup.

From a stats standpoint, Pulisic produced eight goals and four assists. All of the goals were from open play, missing the one penalty opportunity presented to him.

If New York City FC does wind up being the option, Pulisic would be a club looking to take another step. Since winning the MLS Cup in 2021, they have made the playoffs three of the last four seasons. Two of those have resulted in semifinal losses.