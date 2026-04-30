The Cincinnati Bengals made their decision on defensive end Myles Murphy‘s future with the organization on Thursday.

Cincinnati has declined to pick up Murphy’s fifth-year option (worth $14,475,000), Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported. This will make Murphy an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season, unless the two parties can workout a long-term deal at some point during the season.

Across three seasons with the Bengals, the former first-round pick has compiled 92 tackles, 10 TFL, and 8.5 sacks.

Breaking news: The #Bengals aren't picking up DE Myles Murphy's fifth-year option, a source tells me.



Cincinnati is hopeful to still workout a long-term deal with their first-round pick from 2023, though. @Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 30, 2026

Murphy was one of eight selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, made by the Cincinnati Bengals. Miraculously, seven of the eight selections from the Draft remain with the organization heading into the 2026 NFL season. He will make a $2,466,445 base salary this season, and will be a $4,005,038 cap hit for Cincinnati.

Since the 2023 Draft class joined the Bengals organization, Cincinnati is just 24-27 over the past three seasons. This includes back-to-back 9-8 campaigns in 2023 and 2024, and an extremely disappointing 6-11 record in 2025. Since making a run to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022, the Bengals have missed the last three NFL postseasons.

Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed eventful offseason, full of trades and signings

Looking to bounce back from the disappointing season, the Bengals went all in on an eventful offseason. Cincinnati made a major splash by trading for All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence, along with hauling in two-time Super Bowl Champion CB Bryan Cook, Super Bowl Champion DE Boye Mafe, and two-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen.

“I think all of them can come in and compete for opportunities to get on the field,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said during a media opportunity this week. “We’re not looking to draft practice squad players. We’re looking to draft guys that we envision have an opportunity to come in here and compete.

“It doesn’t mean it’s always going to play out that way, but we’re looking for guys that we think can compete and help us win now and have roles for them in the future. To answer your question, we’re not seeking practice squad players to draft. That may be how it ends with some guys, but we have a real vision for all the players we brought in.”

Taylor is heading into his eighth season as the head coach in Cincinnati. Of all the seasons prior, this may be the most important. Across the first seven years of his tenure, the Bengals have posted a 52-63-1 record with back-to-back AFC North crowns (2021 and 2022), back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances (2021 and 2022), and a trip to the Super Bowl (LVI).