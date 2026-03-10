According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, both of the NFL Network, Elgton Jenkins is heading to the Cleveland Browns. Jenkins was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, meaning he was available in the free agent market. Cleveland was able to lock down the interior offensive lineman for two years in a deal worth up to $24 million.

“Two-time Pro Bowl OL Elgton Jenkins is signing with the Browns on a two-year, $24 million deal with $20M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero said via X. “A day his release from Green Bay, Jenkins heads to Cleveland.”