Report: Cleveland Browns trade Myles Garrett to Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse, draft compensation

The Cleveland Browns traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and draft compensation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news.

“Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and me,” Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. “In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft-pick compensation still being negotiated to the Browns.”

Garrett, 30, has played his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. They drafted him No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Seen as a future Hall of Famer, Garrett is another elite piece for the Rams as they look to win another Super Bowl under Sean McVay. Garret is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Garrett also holds the record for sacks in a single season with 23, set this past season. Now, he’ll get a chance to make a deep run in the postseason for the first time in his career.

“I don’t even think about it as a want — I just think about something that I’m going to knock down,” Garrett said on chasing the record. “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going just how far I’m going to take it. So, just going to go out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.”

As for the DPOY award, Garrett became the ninth person to win it multiple times. Six players have now been named Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions. Garrett will be looking to join Aaron Donald, Lawrence Taylor, and JJ Watt as players who have earned the honor three times.

Verse, an elite pass rusher in his own right, was seen as expendable by the Rams if it meant landing Garrett. Garrett’s only made the postseason twice in his career but could be the piece that makes Los Angeles the favorite to win it all this coming year, as the team is coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Verse, 25, was a first round pick by the Rams in 2024 out of Florida State. He was immediately named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Over the course of his career, Verse has 124 tackles, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections and one defensive touchdown. He’ll be a key cog in helping Cleveland rebuild in 2026.