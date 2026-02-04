The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading guard Lonzo Ball to the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon. Utah however plans on releasing Ball, making him a free agent.

Cleveland is parting ways with Ball and two second-round picks. The return has not yet been announced.

Ball, who was in the midst of his seventh NBA season (missed 22-23 and 23-24 seasons due to injury), will now be seeking his fifth different organization.