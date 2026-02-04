Report: Cleveland Cavaliers trading guard Lonzo Ball to Utah Jazz, will become free agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading guard Lonzo Ball to the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon. Utah however plans on releasing Ball, making him a free agent.
Cleveland is parting ways with Ball and two second-round picks. The return has not yet been announced.
Ball, who was in the midst of his seventh NBA season (missed 22-23 and 23-24 seasons due to injury), will now be seeking his fifth different organization.