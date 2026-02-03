Report: Clippers, James Harden 'working through' potential deal before NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden are “working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. According to the report, both sides are “aligned” in both conversations together and with teams interested in trading for him.

Harden is an 11-time NBA All-Star. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Clippers.

The 17-year NBA veteran is averaging 25.4 points to go along with 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. His assist average are third-highest in the association so far this season.

If he does end up being traded, assuming he wouldn’t be sent to any of his former teams, it’ll be the sixth franchise that Harden has suited up for in his NBA career. He started out in Oklahoma City for three seasons with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook before moving on to Houston where he starred for Houston for nine seasons. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 34.3 points and 7.5 assists per game in what became his last full season with the Rockets.

Harden would spend a season and a half with both the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers before landing in LA with the Clippers ahead of the 2023-24 season. His scoring totals dropped off in a big way upon his arrival, finishing the year with 16.6 points per game on average — the lowest since his second season in the NBA.

He’s steadily improved his scoring totals over the past two seasons, and is regularly scoring about his career averages (24.1 ppg) in 2026. Despite having the best season scoring-wise since the 2019-20 season, Harden was left out of the All-Star game.

Instead, Harden could be playing for a new team entirely by the time the All-Star break rolls around later this month. His Clippers are currently ninth in the Western conference with a 23-25 record.

He did not play in Monday night’s game against the 76ers as he was listed out due to personal reasons. Harden has appeared in 44 of the Clippers’ 49 games after Monday.