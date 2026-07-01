Report: Collin Sexton to sign two-year, $19 million contract with Lakers

Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. He is set to join the Lakers after spending the 2025-26 season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Sexton began his NBA career in 2018 when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him No. 8 overall in the draft. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2019 after posting 16.7 points and three assists per game.

He played in Cleveland for four seasons before joining the Utah Jazz in September 2022. Prior to that, Sexton spent three seasons in Utah before he was traded to the Hornets last June. His past two seasons have been marred by injuries though, with Sexton appearing in a total of just 68 games during those two years.

Collin Sexton spent time with the Hornets and the Bulls last season

In 42 games for the Hornets, Sexton averaged 14.4 points and 3.7 assists. Charlotte traded Sexton to the Bulls in February, and he played 26 games, including 10 starts, to end the year.

Sexton averaged 17.5 points and 2.5 assists in Chicago.

Before entering the NBA, Sexton was a standout player at Alabama. In his one season with the Crimson Tide, Sexton averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He was named SEC Freshman of the Year and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team in 2018.

The reported Sexton addition is one of the few moves the Lakers have made at the start of free agency. With LeBron James announcing he’s not returning to the Lakers next season, the team is acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Lakers are also reportedly signing free agent guard Quentin Grimes to a four-year, $60 million contract.

When it was reported that James was not returning to the Lakers, team owner Jeanie Buss issued a statement. “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history,” Buss said. “We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”