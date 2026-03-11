Report: Cowboys considered trading Osa Odighizuwa to Raiders in Maxx Crosby package

The Dallas Cowboys have traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers, it was announced on Wednesday. However, he almost ended up in Las Vegas.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys reportedly discussed trading Odighizuwa to the Raiders as a part of the package they put together for Maxx Crosby last week. Instead, Crosby was traded to Baltimore before a failed physical halted the trade from finalizing. The Cowboys reportedly offered a first and second-round pick to the Raiders, but weren’t willing to match the two first-round picks the Baltimore Ravens offered.

Now, Dallas has sent Odighizuwa to San Francisco for a third round draft choice. This clears up $16 million of cap space for Dallas as day one of free agency winds down.

In 12 games for Dallas last season, Odighizuwa recorded 34 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and five TFL. He has spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Cowboys. He totaled 206 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 33 TFL across that span.

He’s disruptive up front as well. Despite not being able to play a full season in 2025, Odighizuwa finished second among defensive tackles with 20 QB hits and sixth with 52 pressures, per PFF.

Odighizuwa ultimately spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys. Before he turned pro, Odighizuwa was a standout along the defensive line at UCLA. He played four full seasons for the Bruins and totaled 120 tackles and 11.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position before becoming a third-round pick by Dallas in 2021.

The Cowboys have been busy this week, especially on the defensive front. Shortly after they announced Odighizuwa’s trade, reports revealed that the Cowboys have also traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, the team also agreed to terms with nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia on a one-year deal.