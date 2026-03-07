Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, fiancee end engagement one month before wedding

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have broken up, TMZ reports. The news comes a month out from their planned wedding date.

According to TMZ, the couple’s relationship “had been rocky behind the scenes for months.” They report that the relationship culminated in a massive argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. Ramos is the one who called it off, per TMZ. It’s unclear what caused the argument or the events that led up to it.

Their “relationship is beyond repair” and the two plan on co-parenting their two children moving forward. Their kids are 2 years old and 10 month, respectively.

Prescott and Ramos went public with their relationship in 2023 with the Cowboys star proposing in Oct. 2024. He proposed to her with a 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The proposal came less than two months after Prescott signed his $240 million, four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the same contract the Cowboys restructured alongside guard Tyler Smith, to help create $47 million in salary cap space before free agency.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing 7-9-1 finish to the 2025 season and is expected to be a major player in free agency and/or the trade market this offseason. The new league year begins next Wednesday and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last week he can see the Cowboys being aggressive.

Dallas missed out on All-Pro DE Maxx Crosby, as it was not willing to give up two first-round draft picks for his services. The former Las Vegas Raiders star ended up being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round draft picks.

Prescott will return to the field this summer as he looks to help lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2023 season. Prescott was injured midway through the 2024 season before the Cowboys finished 7-9-1 during his comeback season.



