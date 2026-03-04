Report: Dallas Cowboys 'best positioned' to land Maxx Crosby in trade

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys could be the “best positioned” team to land Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas is looking to upgrade its defense across the board, especially looking for a pass rusher since trading Micah Parsons. Crosby is certainly the top name thought to be on the market, having competition from another NFC team.

“Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby,” Jones said. “The Bears aren’t the only team with interest in Crosby — the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources — but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done. The new league year begins March 11.”

Jones did not lay out exactly what a trade package for Crosby might look like. The Cowboys do have some valuable capital for this year’s NFL Draft, though. The Parsons trade sent them an extra first-rounder, meaning picks No. 12 and No. 20 belong to Dallas. Maybe Las Vegas is looking for at least one of them, on top of their possession of No. 1 overall.

From a financial standpoint, Crosby has four years remaining on his deal. A three-year extension was signed, paying the star EDGE $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed. Crosby’s cap hit for the 2026 season will be around $35 million before dipping below $30 million the next three years. Certainly big money for a team to deal with if a trade comes to fruition.

“If Crosby is willing to play this upcoming season on his current deal, that would sweeten the offers for Las Vegas,” Jones added in his report. “If Crosby wanted a raise, that would lessen the compensation sent to the Raiders. At least one high-ranking source tells CBS Sports it is his belief Crosby would play this season under his current contract.”

The Cowboys did just restructure the contracts of a trio of star players on Wednesday. Dak Prescott and Tyler Smith re-worked their deals, as did CeeDee Lamb. A huge chunk of cap space is now open, putting Dallas about $10 million under the number due to restructuring $66 million. More could even be on the way throughout the offseason.

Most importantly, another team would be getting elite production. Crosby once again reached double-digit sacks this past season, making it three out of four years. A career high 28 tackles for a loss also pop up on the stat sheet. Any team in the NFL would want those numbers coming off the line of scrimmage.