According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Dallas Cowboys and the City of Arlington will extend their lease together through 2055. Right now, the deal runs through 2039, as an additional 16 years will be tacked on. The Cowboys planned to stay at AT&T Stadium for an extended period of time and are now set to commit to such.

“Exclusive to @startelegram: The Dallas Cowboys and the City of Arlington are finalizing an extension of their lease agreement to 2055,” Harris said via X. “The current lease is set to expire in 2039, but AT&T Stadium’s lifespan is set to be pushed out much further.”