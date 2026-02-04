According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring Chidera Uzo-Diribe to be the outside linebackers coach under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Uzo-Diribe will make his way to the NFL via the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a staff loss for Kirby Smart but a major gain for a Cowboys team looking to revitalize their defense.

“Source confirms the Cowboys are hiring Georgia OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe,” Archer said via X. “Had an in-person interview at The Star Tuesday. Fourth coach added to Christian Parker’s staff.”

On3’s Pete Nakos has since confirmed the hire. A big-time get for Parker ahead of his first season in Dallas.

Uzo-Diribe spent four seasons in Athens, joining the Georgia staff ahead of the 2022 season. To no surprise, he worked with a stacked roster and continually turned the talent into production. Some elite players went from UGA to the next level because of their work under Uzo-Diribe. Dallas has to be hoping for similar results, especially since pass rush is an area needing improvement moving forward.

There are some ties to the area for Uzo-Diribe, even if it was only for a short period. One season was spent in Dallas with the SMU Mustangs as the defensive line coach before moving over to the Fort Worth side in 2022, wearing TCU colors. Head coach Sonny Dykes was behind both of those moves. However, Uzo-Diribe only spent a month with the Horned Frogs before Georgia came calling.

Uzo-Diribe got his coaching career started in Boulder, also where he played college football. Three years were spent as a graduate assistant for Colorado, beginning in 2016. From there, a two-year stop at Kansas took place in different roles. He spent the 2019 season in Lawrence as a defensive quality control coach before moving to outside linebackers.

The Cowboys have been aggressive in hiring new defensive staff members under Parker. A complete overhaul is coming after turning in one of the league’s worst units under Matt Eberflus. While Dak Prescott and the offense produced elite numbers, games were lost because of a poor defense.

Parker is viewed as somebody who can completely change things. Roster changes are certainly needed as well. Dallas will look to improve via free agency and two first-round picks in April. However, who winds up on staff will be incredibly important.

Uzo-Diribe should turn out to be a quality addition for them. This will be his first taste of the NFL, needing to make the change after spending a decade at the college level.