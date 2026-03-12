Report: Dallas Cowboys release QB Will Grier

The Dallas Cowboys have released quarterback Will Grier, Jon Machota reports. This comes after Dallas signed QB Sam Howell on Tuesday ahead of free agency.

Greir spent the entire 2025 season on the Cowboys practice squad and had recently signed a reserve/futures contract. Grier, who played his college football at Florida and West Virginia, spent time with the organization in both 2022 and 2023 before signing with Dallas in November.

He was elevated to the Cowboys active roster for a week during the 2025 season, but didn’t see any playing time. Grier hasn’t seen in-game action since 2019 when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers.

He stayed in Carolina through the 2020 season before the Cowboys claimed him off waivers during the 2021 offseason. Grier remained in Dallas for the next two seasons as a backup.

Over the next two years, Grier spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Cowboys for the second time in November 2024. Now, he’ll be moving on to the next chapter in his career.