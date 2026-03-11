According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, quarterback Sam Howell has signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Howell will get a one-year contract from Dallas, with terms not yet reported on. A potential backup option for the Cowboys with some NFL experience in his locker.

Howell is now 75% done with his tour through the NFC East. The Washington Commanders originally drafted Howell, taking him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 144 overall pick. Last season saw him in Philadelphia, serving as a reserve. Now, the only team missing from his list is the New York Giants.

It’s been a while since Howell last played during the regular season, though. The Seattle Seahawks sent him out there for two games back in 2024, seeing the North Carolina product complete five of his 14 pass attempts for 24 yards and an interception. Howell’s last start came the year prior at Washington, making all 17.

Looking at his career totals, Howell has thrown for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. As mentioned, almost all of that production comes in his lone season as a starter in Washington. Two of those games did come against the Cowboys, where Howell threw for over 450 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. No harm done against his new team, losing on both occasions.

Dallas Cowboys add to quarterback room with Sam Howell

There is no doubt who the starting quarterback in Dallas is. Dak Prescott is paid handsomely by the franchise. He performs at the same level too, putting together career numbers during the 2025 season. So, when he is healthy, Prescott is going to be the guy.

Behind him is where things get a little bit interesting. Joe Milton became the craze of last preseason, being a young player who seemingly possesses some potential. Milton was acquired via trade from the New England Patriots, giving away a Day 3 pick. The Cowboys even let him get some major playing time in the season finale with nothing on the line, throwing for just 73 yards on seven completions. An interception is added in there.

Will Grier is another guy currently slated to be a part of the roster. Grier has gone back and forth with the Cowboys, having multiple stints. But he has not stepped on the field during the regular season since 2019, serving the role of being a reserve player.