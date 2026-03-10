According to Jordan Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys have signed safety PJ Locke to a one-year deal. Locke will earn $5 million during his time in Dallas after leaving the Denver Broncos. It’s another addition for the Cowboys that has the fingerprints of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker all over it.

