According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired Demeitre Brim to be an assistant defensive line coach. Brim currently works in Orlando with the UCF Knights, serving as a defensive analyst.

“The #Cowboys are expected to hire UCF’s Demeitre Brim in an assistant defensive line coach capacity, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz said via X. “Brim, a former UCF linebacker who posted 81 tackles as a senior in 2016, was an assistant DL coach at UCF. Before UCF, worked at Nebraska and Lehigh.”

New Cowboys DC Christian Parker has gone into the college ranks on multiple occasions already to fill out his staff. Many of them do not have much experience inside the NFL either. Brim is just the latest example. A big jump is expected for him after spending just one season at UCF.

Brim joined ahead of the 2025 season when a new coaching staff took over in Orlando. Head coach Scott Frost was back in charge, putting together a new group after previous success. There is already familiarity between Brim and UCF, as Brim played his college football for the Knights.

Frost also previously worked with Brim at Nebraska. Inside linebackers is where Brim spent most of his time, just in a few different roles. He initially joined the Huskers as a graduate assistant before moving on up to an analyst. Finally, Brim worked as a quality control coach.

Defensive line is a place Brim spent time coaching while at Lehigh. Two seasons were spent at the FCS level, being the full-time assistant.