Report: Dallas Cowboys to hire Demeitre Brim as assistant defensive line coach
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired Demeitre Brim to be an assistant defensive line coach. Brim currently works in Orlando with the UCF Knights, serving as a defensive analyst.
“The #Cowboys are expected to hire UCF’s Demeitre Brim in an assistant defensive line coach capacity, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz said via X. “Brim, a former UCF linebacker who posted 81 tackles as a senior in 2016, was an assistant DL coach at UCF. Before UCF, worked at Nebraska and Lehigh.”
New Cowboys DC Christian Parker has gone into the college ranks on multiple occasions already to fill out his staff. Many of them do not have much experience inside the NFL either. Brim is just the latest example. A big jump is expected for him after spending just one season at UCF.
Brim joined ahead of the 2025 season when a new coaching staff took over in Orlando. Head coach Scott Frost was back in charge, putting together a new group after previous success. There is already familiarity between Brim and UCF, as Brim played his college football for the Knights.
Top 10
- 1New
Sacramento State
Makes jump to FBS
- 2Hot
Arizona
No. 1 upset in 2nd-straight game
- 3
Rick Pitino
Calls out Providence over brawl
- 4
Caleb Wilson injury
Dickie V spills secret
- 5Trending
Parker Sutherland
UNI announces TE's death
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Frost also previously worked with Brim at Nebraska. Inside linebackers is where Brim spent most of his time, just in a few different roles. He initially joined the Huskers as a graduate assistant before moving on up to an analyst. Finally, Brim worked as a quality control coach.
Defensive line is a place Brim spent time coaching while at Lehigh. Two seasons were spent at the FCS level, being the full-time assistant.