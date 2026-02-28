The Dallas Cowboys made significant contract news on Friday, officially putting wide receiver George Pickens on the franchise tag for the 2026 season. But before the season begins, the Cowboys have much more work to do in order to get under the cap and build a Super Bowl-contending roster.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Dallas plans to restructure the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, offensive lineman Tyler Smith to help create more cap space. Then, on defense, linemen Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams are all expected to be reworked as well.

It’s all part of team owner Jerry Jones’ plan to get Dallas back to the postseason in 2026 and, potentially, a Super Bowl run. Schefter elaborated more on the moves on SportsCenter on Saturday morning.

“It’s been 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have gone back to the Super Bowl, and they are working to try to do that. And before they can do that, they are way over the salary cap,” Schefter said. “They’re going to have to clean up the contracts, and restructure, the contracts right now of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, guard Tyler Smith, which will create about $66 million worth of salary cap room. They’re going to rework the contracts of Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, a bunch of players like that. They’re gonna have to clean up that mess to get back under the cap.

“Once they get under the cap, then they can go be aggressive. We’ve already seen them resign Javonte Williams, their running back. They’re obviously going to want to see if they can add some pass-rush help. They have the George Pickens situation, having franchise tagged him yesterday. So a lot of work to do in Dallas this offseason to try to get Jerry Jones and the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.”

Needless to say, the Cowboys have some major contract issues to address. Per Spotrac, Dallas is a little over $58 million over the salary cap right now for the 2026 season. That is headlined by Prescott, who is holding a salary cap hit of over $74 mililon, per Spotrac. Obviously, a restructure will be needed if the Cowboys want to sign free agents to fill gaps and make a Super Bowl contender in the 2026 season.

Dallas has not reached the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, when it won the fifth title in franchise history. That being said, it’s not as if the Cowboys have not had success in recent seasons. They’ve made the playoffs four times in the last 10 years and have just three losing records in that span. But Dallas has not made it past the divisional round in that time. It is hoping these contract moves help make that possible.