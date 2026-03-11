The Dallas Cowboys are trading DT Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday night.

Dallas receives a third round draft selection in the deal, and clears up $16 million of cap space as rumors swirl that the Cowboys could be after Raiders All-Pro DE Maxx Crosby. Crosby was originally set to be dealt to the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal eventually fell through.

In 12 games for Dallas last season, Odighizuwa recorded 34 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and five TFL. He has spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Cowboys. He totaled 206 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 33 TFL across that span.

BREAKING: The #Cowboys are trading DT Osa Odighizuwa to the #49ers, multiple sources tell me.



The disruptive Odighizuwa had 17 sacks, 34 TFLs and 2 forced fumbles during his tenure in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/e9YmbXZXrC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

Per Schultz, Dallas discussed trading Odighizuwa to the Las Vegas Raiders in a package for Maxx Crosby last week before the deal ended up in Baltimore.

The Cowboys have been wheeling and dealing this offseason, with the Odighizuwa move being the latest. Dallas made a massive splash by trading for Pro Bowl defensive end Rashan Gary, along with signing safety Jalen Thompson, DT Otito Ogbonnia, safety P.J. Locke, quarterback Sam Howell, and re-signing DE Sam Williams. Along with the trade of Odighizuwa, Dallas also dealt DT Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans Wednesday night.

“I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I really can’t accept just the thought of winning one Super Bowl and then what? I’ve got more time on my clock than that in my mind. And so I don’t see it that way. I see a chance to put a team together and basically be knocking at the edge and get another one or get a chance at and another one.”

Dallas is coming off a disappointing season in which it boasted one of the best offenses in football, and one of the worst defenses in football. The Cowboys finished the season with a 7-9-1 record and missed the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Dallas won three consecutive games to get to 6-5-1, but lost four of its final five games to end the season.

With QB Dak Prescott, RB Javonte Williams, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR George Pickens, and TE Jake Ferguson returning for the Cowboys next season, it will need to continue to bolster its defense to help one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.