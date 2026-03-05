The Dallas Cowboys are clearly looking to bring an elite pass rusher to the roster. And Maxx Crosby might be the most popular name linked to the team. Whether the Las Vegas Raiders would be receptive to trading Crosby remains to be seen. But if they do, the Cowboys are reportedly not willing to give up multiple first-round picks.

“On Maxx Crosby and the Cowboys being at play here,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater began via X. “Here is what I’m being told from a team source. ‘Raiders are talking to a lot of people. But we would not give up two first rounders.’ That’s the situation now. Will that change? I don’t know but I checked for those of you interested.”

Dallas owns three first-round selections over the next two years. The Micah Parsons trade gave them some extra Thursday night capital, already shipping one away to the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams around the trade deadline. Picks No. 12 and No. 20 are in the Cowboys’ possession going into April’s draft. Slater did not reveal if those would be the two given up but the Cowboys do not appear interested.

If Las Vegas does move him, Crosby would be a monster addition for whoever pulls off the trade. He once again reached double-digit sacks this past season, making it three out of four years. A career high 28 tackles for a loss also pop up on the stat sheet. Any team in the NFL would want those numbers coming off the line of scrimmage.

Maybe there is a world where Dallas turns out to be the trade partner for Las Vegas. However, if their goal is to acquire two first-round picks, Slater says the Cowboys will not pay that kind of premium. Somebody else certainly could, adding one of the league’s top players ahead of the 2026 season.

Dallas Cowboys reportedly shifting focus away from Maxx Crosby

The report from Slater came before Trey Wingo said Dallas might be out of the Crosby sweepstakes. Trey Hendrickson is who he believes owner/general manager Jerry Jones will now make a run at.

“Things are moving fast re Maxx Crosby,” Wingo said via X. “Last night Dallas thought they were close to a deal but since then other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders 2 1st round picks. Expected Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson.”