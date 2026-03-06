Four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale was arrested Thursday night, FOX Sports’ Andy Slater reported on Friday. Ogunbowale was arrested while celebrating Mist BC’s win in the Unrivaled Finals at Club E11EVEN in Miami.

Per Slater, Ogunbowale punched a man in the face and he fell to the ground. The action was reportedly caught on camera, but footage has not yet surfaced.

The WNBA season tips off on April 25. Ogunbowale, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Notre Dame, is heading into her eighth season with the Dallas Wings. It is currently unclear whether or not the arrest will affect her status for opening night.