The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into the NFL and whether the league has “engaged in anticompetitive tactics that harm consumers,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

While the NFL and DOJ both declined comment to the WSJ, the newspaper suggests the investigation likely centers around the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 and whether the NFL has potentially harmed fans by spreading its games across multiple platforms, including subscription-based streaming services.

The Sports Broadcasting Act provided anti-trust exemptions that allowed professional sports leagues like the NFL to pool broadcasting rights in order to sign lucrative league-wide media rights contracts with national networks. But as those media contracts have diversified to also include subscription-based streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, NFL fans have voiced concerns about how much it’s costing consumers to have full access to their favorite teams.

That now includes the federal government. In February, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced it was seeking public comment into how the NFL media rights packages were impacting consumers. That led Republican Sen. Mike Lee, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, to submit a letter to the DOJ and FCC requesting a review of the NFL’s antitrust exemption.

“To watch every NFL game during the past season, football fans spent almost $1,000 on cable and streaming subscriptions,” Lee wrote, according to the WSJ.

Meanwhile, the NFL continues to hail itself as the most fan-friendly professional sports league with 87% of its games available on local TV, which is more than other major sports leagues that have largely migrated to streaming services and cable channels, per the WSJ. Of course, when NFL games are aired on streaming services, they are also usually made available on local television stations in the TV markets of the two teams playing in the game.

This report will be updated.