Report: Derek Carr could 'unretire' for 2026 season

Derek Carr might stage an NFL comeback and unretire ahead of the 2026 season, according to the NFL insiders (Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo). Carr retired after the 2024 season, following issues with his throwing shoulder and two seasons (27 games) with the New Orleans Saints.

“Eventually, medical scans determined objectively that Derek sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff,” the Saints’ statement read in 2025. “Since that time, Derek, his representation, the Saints Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward.

“Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed. Upon consultation with his wife, Heather, Derek has decided it is in the best interests of both his family and the Saints organization to retire from the National Football League.”

The Saints currently hold Carr’s rights should he come back. Although the investment seems to be in Tyler Shough after an impressive rookie season in New Orleans.

“As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders,” the report read. “The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury. That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty — with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft — makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation.”

Carr recently joked with his older brother David, another former QB, about a return to the Las Vegas Raiders. He would reunite with new head coach Klint Kubiak, who was Derek Carr’s OC in New Orleans in 2024. The current Seahawks OC is set to take over the team following Super Bowl LX Sunday.

However, Las Vegas is expected to draft Indiana QB, and Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Still, a return to the NFL might not be far fetched for Carr. It would take the “right situation and coaching staff.”

Carr played for 11 seasons, nine of them being with the Raiders. He made the playoffs twice in his career (2016 and ’21) but did not play in the ’16 Wild Card game due to injury. It was seemed as a big what-if for the franchise because they went 12-3 in games started by Carr.

Overall, Carr has 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, 112 interceptions and a 65.1% completion percentage in his career. The former Fresno State QB was a four-time Pro Bowler, all during his time with Oakland/Las Vegas.