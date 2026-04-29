Report: Deshaun Watson on track to be named Browns starting QB over Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson is on track to be named the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns after battling Shedeur Sanders at voluntary minicamp last week, according to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The plan for the Browns is for head coach Todd Monken to either “declare” or “identify” his starting QB by the end of the team’s minicamp in June.

Cabot noted that the reason Deshaun Watson has a lead over Shedeur Sander is the new coaching staff. Monken is taking over for Kevin Stefanski and is implementing a new system, which means new plays and terminology. Watson has worked with multiple head coaches in his 10-year career, while Sanders will be playing in his second offense scheme in as many seasons. Additionally, the Browns’ new offense features some of the same concepts that Watson played in during his time with the Houston Texans, which helped him learn the system faster.

During the voluntary minicamp, Watson reportedly got the majority of the reps with the first team and mentored Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to help them get comfortable with the new scheme. This was something the three-time Pro Bowler did last year when Sanders and Gabriel were rookies.

Can Deshaun Watson make a comeback in 2026?

If Watson is the starter when the 2026 season kicks off, it could be the start of a major comeback story. He hasn’t started a full season since 2020 due to injuries and suspensions, and in that season, he threw for 4,823 yards with a 112.4 passer rating.

The Texans selected Browns in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was a Pro Bowler in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He did not play the entire 2021 season due to his sexual harassment allegations and was traded to the Browns in 2022. In his four years in Cleveland, Watson has played in just 20 games and missed all of last year because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of last year’s draft. He played in eight games with seven starts during his rookie season and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 3-4 record.