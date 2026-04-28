According to Dan Miller of Fox2, the Detroit Lions are picking up the fifth-year option of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He will now remain on the roster through at least the 2027 season. A nice payday comes with the decision, as Gibbs will make just over $14 million during his fifth year. In total, two more years remain on the rookie contract before potentially hitting free agency.

Miller did not add whether any kind of long-term extension will be worked out between Gibbs and the Lions. However, you have to imagine they want to keep Gibbs in Detroit. Head coach Dan Campbell has seen the running back be a major part of the offense in recent seasons.

Gibbs has been to three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his NFL career. You’d have to say the 2024 season was the best thus far, rushing for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns on 250 carries. Per usual, the Lions got Gibbs involved in the pass game as well. He added 517 yards and five touchdowns out on the backfield, catching 52 passes.

An even bigger connection with quarterback Jared Goff came this past year. Gibbs had 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns. All of those are career highs. Numbers on the ground were not too shabby either, going back-to-back on the 1,000-yard mark with 1,223. Another double-digit touchdown campaign got in there too, scoring 13 times.

“Gibbs, we didn’t view Gibbs as a runner; he was a weapon,” Campbell said of Gibbs in early April. “We felt like Gibbs, this guy is gonna explode. Yes, he’s a runner; he can run all schemes, he can run inside, outside, the perimeters, but he also can be lethal out of the backfield, and we’re not even there yet. We feel like this guy can play some receiver. He’s dynamic and he’s a difference-maker. They don’t come around often.”

Detroit missed the playoffs after two straight appearances under Campbell. An NFC Championship Game appearance is the peak thus far, falling just short of the Super Bowl. Of course, the Lions are looking to win the franchise’s first title since 1957.

Gibbs is going to be a massive part of the equation moving forward. Clearly, the Lions feel as if they have one of the league’s top offensive players on their roster. In reality, reportedly picking up his fifth-year option was likely not a tough decision.