Report: Detroit Lions trading RB David Montgomery to Houston Texans

The Detroit Lions are trading running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Lions will receive a fourth- and seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, in exchange for Montgomery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Montgomery has spent the past three seasons with the Lions. In the 2025-26 campaign, Montgomery recorded 716 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries. Additionally, Montgomery logged 24 catches for 192 yards.

Montgomery appeared in all 17 of the Lions’ games. He primarily served as running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup. Gibbs finished this past season with 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns in the ground game. For his efforts, he was named a Pro Bowl selection.

Gibbs is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The Lions are expected to sign Gibbs, while Montgomery will look to have success elsewhere.

Montgomery was the Lions’ starting running back in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Before signing with the Lions in 2023, Montgomery spent four seasons on the Chicago Bears.

The Bears selected Montgomery with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Montgomery made an immediate impact for the organization and earned the Bears’ starting nod by the end of his debut campaign.

He served as the Bears’ RB1 for the next three seasons. Montgomery had a career year in 2020 when he exploded for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts. Moreover, Montgomery tallied catches that season for 438 total yards and two scores.

