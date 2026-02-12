Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has purchased a minority ownership stake of his hometown MLB team, the Texas Rangers, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas.

In fact, Cunningham attended Bowie High School during his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Montverde Academy. Bowie HS is only eight miles away from the Rangers’ home stadium, Globe Life Field.

Cunningham hasn’t forgotten his roots. In December 2025, he returned to Arlington to attend his jersey retirement at Bowie High School.

“Being from Arlington is something I am very proud of,” Cunningham said. “I was here for two years, about seven years ago now. I was in this school, walking the halls, playing here. I just had a dream. I just wanted to be great. I wanted to help my family the best I could.”

Now, Cunningham has a stake in the team he grew up rooting for. It’s only the latest piece of exciting news for Cunningham, who earned his second consecutive All-Star nod this season.

Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc. Cunningham’s individual success is translating to the Pistons’ win column.

Detroit is 40-13 and in first place in the Eastern Conference standings. The reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are the only team with a better record this season.

Cunningham hopes to bring similar success to the Rangers. The Rangers won the World Series in 2023, but haven’t posted a winning season since. The team hired Skip Schumaker to be its new manager in October 2025.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to manage the Rangers,” Schumaker said in a press release. “While I attained a good understanding of the organization through my front office role this past season, the conversations with Chris Young, Ross Fenstermaker and others this week have only intensified my interest in this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin the work for 2026.”

Before being promoted to manager, Schumaker served as the senior adviser for Chris Young, the Rangers’ president of baseball operations. Young believes Schumaker’s experience will enable him to understand the Rangers’ organization more in-depth.

“His perspective, his wisdom, he was around and available a lot,” Young said of Schumaker. “I think we probably talked to him every few days, if not daily, throughout the course of the year and bounced ideas off him and [got] his perspective.”