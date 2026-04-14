Report: Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic amid Mike Vrabel controversy

NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Russini was placed under investigation by the publication last Friday after questionable pictures of Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were captured on camera by Page Six of the New York Post earlier his week.

The two were photographed at a luxury hotel in Arizona, interacting with each other. One had them holding hands, another saw the two hugging, and a third had the two lounging in the pool together.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic, the AP has learned. … — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) April 14, 2026

The Athletic’s editorial guidelines state that ‘journalists (must) avoid any activities that pose a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict, so as not to call into question their credibility.’ This led to her suspension, and the ensuing investigation by the publication.

Dianna Russini sent letter to The Athletic prior to resignation

Prior to resigning on Tuesday, Russini sent a letter to The Athletic’s Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg. The Associated Press obtained the letter, which is present below.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Russini had been with The Athletic since August 2023 after leaving her role at ESPN. She joined the network in 2015 as a SportsCenter anchor and XFL sideline reporter, but later became a contributor to Get Up along with her coverage of the NFL. Her contract with the publication was set to expire in August, but she will not make it until then.