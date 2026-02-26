Two-time DP World Tour winner Andrea Pavan reportedly withdrew from this week’s Investec South African Open after he was “badly injured” in a freak accident involving an elevator shaft. Fortunately, it sounds like Pavan will be okay.

According to Golf Digest — citing a Wednesday morning tweet from Monday Q Info’s Ryan French — Pavan “was in surgery for hours” to address non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered the injuries after he fell multiple floors down an open elevator shaft at a private establishment in South Africa.

As French explained, Pavan stepped into the open elevator shaft after the doors opened on the floor he was on, without the cab present and fell down the shaft. The DP World Tour later confirmed Pavan withdrew from the South African Open due to injury, but didn’t provide any further details on his status “due to medical confidentiality,” according to Golf Digest.

The winner of this week’s DP World Tour event, which is held at the Stellenbosch Golf Club in Stellenbosch, South Africa, receives an invitation to The Masters PGA Tournament in April, while the top non-exempt finishers earn spots in The Open Championship in July.

The 36-year-old Pavan, of Italy, won his most recent DP World Tour title in 2019. He has two Top 15 finishes in 2026 with a World Golf Ranking of No. 249 overall, per Golf Digest.

Tiger Woods doubles down on possibility he could play in The Masters

While speaking with reporters ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods said he would not rule out playing in The Masters this year. During Saturday’s third round, he doubled down.

Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, “there is” a chance he competes at Augusta National in April. He confirmed he would be at Augusta for the festivities, including the annual Champions Dinner. The event will honor reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy after he won his first green jacket in 2025.

As for whether Woods will play in any events before The Masters, he’s still not sure. Still, it looks like he’s targeting Augusta for a potential return after missing the 2025 season due to injuries.

“I don’t know,” Woods said when Nantz asked about other tournaments. “Whether it’s regular Tour, Senior Tour or member-guest, I don’t know.”

Tiger Woods is still working his way back from both an Achilles injury and another back procedure, which cost him the 2025 PGA Tour season. He is still active in his work with TGL as captain of Jupiter Links GC, but has not swung a club yet this season.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.