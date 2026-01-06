Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean has been spending time with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. According to TMZ Sports, DeJean and Bella (also known as Nikki Garcia) have been on some dates, but the two are not a couple. The outlet said there is “mutual attraction” between the two, but it’s “casual,” and Bella’s focus is on her career and raising her son Matteo.

There were rumors that Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella are an item after Bella was spotted at a couple of Eagles games wearing a DeJean jersey. This news comes after Bella divorced Artem Chigvintsev in 2024.

When Bella first heard the rumors of her being with DeJean, she debunked the claims. “It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said on the December 18 episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, per Yahoo. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.”

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?”

Bella is no stranger to dating athletes, as she was in a longtime relationship with WWE legend John Cena. The two were together from 2012 to 2018, and they got engaged in April 2017. Bella and Cena called off the engagement right before their wedding, which was set to take place in May 2018.

Nikki Bella, 42, is a big supporter of the Eagles, which could be one of the reasons why she is reportedly casually dating DeJean. The Eagles selected the 22-year-old in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team last year. DeJean also helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season and was named to his first Pro Bowl this year after recording 93 tackles, two interceptions, and 16 passes defended in 16 regular-season games.