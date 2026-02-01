The Philadelphia Eagles braced for a Vic Fangio retirement this offseason, according to The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski. However, Fangio was convinced by team brass to return and is expected to be with the team as the defensive coordinator in 2026.

“According to multiple sources, the Philadelphia Eagles got a big scare recently when legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio informed the team that he was retiring from coaching in the NFL,” Kempski wrote. “However, sources said that Fangio was convinced by the team’s brass to stay for at least one more season in 2026.”

Fangio was hired as the Eagles DC in 2024, helping the team win Super Bowl LIX. He spent 2023 as the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins after a year in Philly as a consultant.

Fangio was previously a head coach of the Denver Broncos for three seasons, going 19-30. The two sides parted ways and Fangio did not coach in 2022.

Kempski reported, in the event Fangio did retire, the Eagles reached out to former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was fired as Arizona Cardinals head coach. Gannon was the DC for Philadelphia in 2021 and ‘22, helping the Eagles get to Super Bowl LVII before departing for Arizona.

Not only that, Fangio’s departure could’ve led the Eagles back to Jim Schwartz, who was passed over as the new Cleveland Browns head coach. Schwartz was the Eagles’ DC from 2016-20 under Doug Pederson and helped the team win Super Bowl LII.

But as it stands, Fangio is due back in 2026 under Nick Sirianni as the Eagles look to bounce back from a Wild Card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team hired new OC Sean Mannion, the former Green Bay Packers QB coach. They also added former Tampa BYa Bucs OC Josh Grizzard as their new passing game coordinator.

“It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league,” Sirianni said in a statement, in part. “I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach. Sean’s 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game.

“As a result, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our team moving forward. I can’t wait to see Sean with our team, and I want to welcome him and his wife, Megan, to the Eagles family.”