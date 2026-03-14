Despite rumors and speculation that AJ Brown could be traded this offseason, the Eagles are seemingly not interested “at the time.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini provided her latest report following interest from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

After serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots, the Eagles will not trade A.J. Brown at this time, according to multiple league sources,” Russini wrote on Twitter/X. “Both teams remain interested, but no move is imminent. If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1.”

Throughout 2025, Brown voiced, and didn’t voice, his frustrations with the Eagles’ offense and his own lack of production. Still, he had his moments and Philadelphia returned to the playoffs in a bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Now that the Eagles brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, running back Saquon Barkley seems very excited about the new direction. As far as Brown is concerned, head coach Nick Sirianni is more confident than not that one of the best pound-for-pound players in Philadelphia will be back. He’s under contract through 2029 as well.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”

Sirianni was then asked straight up if Brown will be in an Eagles’ uniform this fall. The head coach, who’s made the playoffs all five years of his tenure and won Super Bowl LIX, didn’t even guarantee his own job security.

“Will A.J. be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot, like, I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season,” Sirianni said. “I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

This past season, Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch. In four years with the Eagles, Brown has 339 catches, 5,034 yards, 32 touchdowns and 14.8 yards per catch.

More than half of his career production has been in Philadelphia after three years with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had career years in 2022 and ’23 (88 catches, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns; 106 catches, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns).