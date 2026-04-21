Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is headed to NBC and Football Night in America, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. He stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach after the 2025 season.

The feeling was that Tomlin would eventually land on television for 2026, whether it’d be color commentary or studio work. FOS’ Michael McCarthy previously reported NBC was the favorite for Tomlin’s services.

Football Night in America already saw the departure of Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who was with NBC since 2009. Naturally, Tomlin will fill that vacant spot on the studio show.

Marchand reported FOX showed interest in Tomlin, but NBC went all-in on bringing the Super Bowl-winning coach to their network. With Tomlin aboard, NBC could very well revamp its show cast going into next season.

Tomlin will join host Maria Taylor, ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty on FNIA. As Marchand said, former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, host Jac Collinsworth and former QB Chris Simms’ roles are in question. The network is looking for more “current star power.”

NFL insider Mike Florio and fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry are expected to return to the show, so Tomlin will see some familiar faces. In contrast to McCarthy’s report, Marchand reported FOX was actually the initial favorite due to the network looking for a replacement for Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday. Plus, Tomlin has a good relationship with NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Tomlin previously signed with The Montag Group for representation, which signaled how serious he was about pursuing TV for at least this coming season. The Steelers still retain his rights following his resignation, but he is free to work for a network – similar to how Sean Payton spent his year away after stepping down as New Orleans Saints head coach.

Alex Flanagan reps Tomlin. The Montag Group’s list of clients includes Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Jim Nantz and Scott Van Pelt, according to the agency’s website.

Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January following an AFC Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans. During his time at the helm, he amassed a 201-116 overall record, including the postseason and helped the franchise to a Super Bowl XLIII title. As is well-documented, they never had a losing season under Tomlin’s watch.