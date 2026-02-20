Former UConn team captain and ex-NFL player Keith Gray has been convicted in a $328 million fraud scheme, revolving around Medicare, according to TMZ. He is facing around 10 years of prison on nine counts in federal court.

Gray put together a plan to bill Medicare for “unnecessary genetic tests designed to evaluate the risk of various cardiovascular diseases and conditions.” Gray ended up billing Medicare for $328 million, which put around $54 million in his pocket.

“In an effort to conceal the kickback payments, Gray used sham contracts and invoices that purported to charge for ‘marketing’ hours but that in reality were reverse-engineered to match the amounts agreed to under the illegal per-sample kickback arrangement,” the Department of Justice stated in a release on Friday. “Gray also sought to conceal the scheme by, among other things, referring to the payments as being for ‘software’ and loans that never existed.

“Evidence at trial included text messages between Gray and his co-conspirator becoming giddy over the amount of money they were making from Medicare. For example, Gray’s co-conspirator stated, ‘$ent, you should have it any minute if you don’t already. Get it?’ Gray responded, ‘Sorry I was filling my bathtub with ones. Yes lol.'”

Keith Gray was a captain at UConn prior to setting off on brief NFL career

With this heavy inflow of cash, Gray purchased multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Dodge Ram truck. With evidence mounted against him, the Jury convicted Gray of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive health care kickbacks. He was also convicted on five counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute and three counts of money laundering.

Gray faces 10 years in prison on each count. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The Allen, Tex., native played five seasons at UConn from 2004-2008. After redshirting in 2004, UConn‘s starting center eventually worked his way to becoming a team captain in 2007 under head coach Randy Edsall. After going undrafted in 2009, Gray signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He later joined the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, but never took an NFL snap. Following a brief stint in the UFL, Gray’s football career came to an end.

Gray is the second former NFL player to be convicted of Medicare fraud this month. On Feb. 3, the DOJ announced that former NFL tight end Rufus French scammed ‘Medicare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) out of nearly $200 million by selling patient information and sham doctors’ orders for orthotic braces that patients did not want or need.’