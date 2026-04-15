Ex-UFC star Mark Hunt was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Australia, per TMZ Sports. It was reportedly over text message.

“I’m just going to murder you in the end anyway,” the 52-year-old MMA legend allegedly texted the woman after a dispute this week in South Wales, Australia, which prompted cops to rush to the scene and take Hunt into custody Tuesday night, per TMZ. TMZ reported Hunt is facing one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

The former heavyweight was initially refused bail before his first court appearance on Wednesday, per the report. Eventually, he was allowed to bond out after agreeing to strict conditions.

Hunt last fought December 2, 2018 at UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa. He lost to Justin Willis by unanimous decision, bringing his MMA record to 13-14-1.

A beloved fighter throughout most of his tenure, Hunt fought in PRIDE and the UFC and once fought Fedor Emelianenko for the PRIDE Heavyweight Championship in 2006 and Fabricio Werdum for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt arrested

Hunt, 52, also once fought Brock Lesnar in 2016. It was Lesnar’s, a WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion, return to the Octagon at UFC 200. Originally a unanimous decision win for Lesnar, it was overturned to a no-contest due to Lesnar testing positive for clomiphene, a banned substance.

Speaking of the heavyweight division in the UFC, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time NCAA Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson signed with the promotion. He’ll make his debut during UFC International Fight Week.

Steveson will make his debut at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighting Championship marks the next career step for the Minnesota alum, who has previously ventured into the WWE and the NFL.

The Apple Valley native is 3-0 in MMA fights, with his last win coming over Hugo Lezama at February’s Mexico Fight League 3 in Monterrey, Mexico. He is trained by UFC Hall of Famer Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.