The Atlanta Falcons are not letting the Dallas Cowboys take defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich away from them. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Falcons denied the Cowboys’ request to interview Ulbrich for the defensive coordinator position. Ulbrich remains under contract with the Falcons despite their search for a new head coach. The Cowboys could make another request to interview Ulbrich once the Falcons hire a head coach.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.