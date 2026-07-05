Report: Folarin Balogun available to play for United States Round of 16 game vs. Belgium

United States Men’s Soccer Team star Folarin Balogun will be available to play after all as the US gears up for a Round of 16 matchup vs. Belgium Monday night. The Athletic’s Adam Crafton reported Balogun’s red card and one-game-ban has been suspended.

According to the report. FIFA officials noted the team is not able to appeal against a red card or the subsequent suspension. However, Balogun is available to play anyway.

“Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code states that the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure,'” the report reads. “It adds: ‘If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.'”

The striker was sent off during the Round of 32 game vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina with a red card. It was controversial to say the least, considering VAR was used for review.

Balogun was attempting to chase down Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic when he got the back of Muharemovic’s leg with his cleat. As the Bosnian defender stayed on the round, the referee went to VAR to see if it met the criteria for a red card.

The red card was controversial and generated a wave of criticism on social media. In fact, FOX rules analyst Mark Clattenburg, a former FIFA referee, argued it did not warrant a red because there didn’t appear to be any intent from Balogun.

Folarin Balogun available to play Monday in stunning development

“This is not consistent with what I’ve seen for the rest of the tournament,” Clattenburg said on the broadcast. “When this type of challenge comes, it’s more of a stepping action. And when it’s stepping action, it lacks force and intensity. But the problem … as Balogun puts his foot down, he catches the foot of the Bosnian and Herzegovian player. That’s what then creates that movement down and it means his ankle twists.

“Therefore, does he endanger the safety of his opponent? You can argue it does. But I think it’s slightly unfair because it’s more of a stepping action and it lacks force and intensity to create that red card.”

Folarin Balogun has been instrumental in the USMNT’s run to the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His goal in the first half of Wednesday’s match was his third of the tournament so far. He is surely going to be in the mix to score again Monday night.

If the United States advances, they will see a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Spain and Portugal. That game would take place on July 10th at 3:00 p.m. ET.