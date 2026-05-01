Just three and a half years after being traded for a second round draft pick, former PFWA All-Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool is present at Green Bay Packers mini-camp on Friday. He is in for a tryout.

The Notre Dame alum has not played in the NFL since 2023. Across four career seasons, Claypool boasts 175 receptions for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns. The best season of his career was by far his rookie season, in which he totaled 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

Claypool was a standout in South Bend from 2016-2019, hauling in 150 receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was then selected with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was traded just two-and-a-half seasons into his tenure. Since his trade to Chicago in Nov. 2022, he has struggled to find his way onto a football field.

Veteran WR Chase Claypool here at Packers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. https://t.co/PgyaxKmwiN — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 1, 2026

Chase Claypool revealed he was attempting comeback last July

Claypool’s last NFL contract was signed with the Buffalo Bills in May 2024, but he was placed on injured reserve just months later after tearing a ligament and tendon in his toe. He was then released by the organization soon after. Last July, Claypool revealed on Instagram that he was attempting a comeback

“I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year,” Claypool posted on Instagram. “I’m back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves.

“I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.”

If anything, Claypool could provide some depth to Green Bay’s wide receiver room. The big three of Jayden Reed (who signed a 3-year, $50.25 million extension this offseason), Matthew Golden, and Christian Watson is one of the most talented wide receiver cores in the NFL, but there isn’t much depth after that.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a disappointing 9-7-1 season, in which they finished second in the NFC North and lost to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. Green Bay led that game 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but lost 31-27 after being outscored 25-6 in the quarter.